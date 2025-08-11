Deep Dive Into Sun Communities Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Sun Communities SUI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $137.33, with a high estimate of $143.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $133.67, the current average has increased by 2.74%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Sun Communities's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $134.00 $126.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $141.00 $137.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $143.00 $147.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $135.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $135.00 $117.00 Barry Oxford Colliers Securities Announces Neutral $130.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $137.00 $135.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $141.00 - Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sun Communities's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Sun Communities's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sun Communities analyst ratings.

Discovering Sun Communities: A Closer Look

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing and residential vehicle communities. The company currently owns a portfolio of 502 properties, which includes 337 manufactured housing communities and 165 residential vehicle communities. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Sun Communities's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 209.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sun Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.