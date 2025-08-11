The Analyst Verdict: Lululemon Athletica In The Eyes Of 24 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 24 analysts have published ratings on Lululemon Athletica LULU in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 9 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $305.94, along with a high estimate of $405.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has decreased by 8.77% from the previous average price target of $335.35.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lululemon Athletica by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $260.00 $340.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $270.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $200.00 $270.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $224.00 $303.00 Mingkai Zhuang CICC Announces Market Perform $280.49 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $270.00 $276.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $280.00 $346.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $270.00 $325.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $370.00 $400.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $250.00 $302.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $320.00 $400.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $290.00 $297.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $340.00 $350.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $270.00 $300.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $290.00 $330.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $405.00 $420.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $360.00 $385.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $317.00 $366.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $315.00 $280.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $400.00 $320.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $385.00 $385.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $325.00 $275.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $346.00 $373.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lululemon Athletica's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.

Delving into Lululemon Athletica's Background

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Lululemon Athletica: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lululemon Athletica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

