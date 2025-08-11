Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Privia Health Gr Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Privia Health Gr PRVA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.75, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Marking an increase of 0.85%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $29.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Privia Health Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Wieland Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $35.00 $36.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $28.00 $30.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Privia Health Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Privia Health Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Privia Health Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Privia Health Gr's Background

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Key Indicators: Privia Health Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Privia Health Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Privia Health Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Privia Health Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Privia Health Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Privia Health Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

