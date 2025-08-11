Demystifying Strategy: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Strategy MSTR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Strategy, revealing an average target of $674.67, a high estimate of $705.00, and a low estimate of $586.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $619.50, the current average has increased by 8.91%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Strategy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $586.00 $563.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Raises Buy $700.00 $620.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $705.00 $650.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $697.00 $680.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $680.00 $614.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $680.00 $590.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Strategy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Strategy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Strategy compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Strategy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Strategy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Strategy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Strategy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Strategy Better

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Strategy

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Strategy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.73% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8709.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Strategy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Strategy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Strategy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.