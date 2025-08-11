Demystifying Tripadvisor: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Tripadvisor TRIP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tripadvisor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.05, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.53% from the previous average price target of $16.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Tripadvisor's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $21.00 $17.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Nafeesa Gupta B of A Securities Announces Neutral $19.00 - Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $16.25 $16.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Announces Neutral $16.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tripadvisor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tripadvisor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tripadvisor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tripadvisor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tripadvisor's Background

Tripadvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. Its platform offers 1 billion reviews and information on several million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2024, 52% of revenue came from the company's core Brand Tripadvisor segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform. Viator, its experiences brand, was 46% of sales in 2024, and TheFork, its dining brand, represented 10% of revenue (about 8% of sales were intersegment, which are eliminated from consolidated revenue).

Financial Milestones: Tripadvisor's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tripadvisor's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Tripadvisor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tripadvisor's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tripadvisor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

