Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss MarketAxess Holdings Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for MarketAxess Holdings MKTX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $229.67, with a high estimate of $274.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.51% lower than the prior average price target of $245.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of MarketAxess Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Fannon Jefferies Lowers Hold $208.00 $217.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $255.00 $295.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $237.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $204.00 $202.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $274.00 $283.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $237.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MarketAxess Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind MarketAxess Holdings

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being US investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

MarketAxess Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MarketAxess Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: MarketAxess Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarketAxess Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MarketAxess Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, MarketAxess Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.