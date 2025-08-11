Expert Outlook: Innoviva Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Innoviva INVA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Innoviva, revealing an average target of $36.5, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has decreased by 8.75% from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Innoviva is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Allred Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $35.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $40.00 - Steve Seedhouse Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $26.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Innoviva. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Innoviva. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Innoviva compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Innoviva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Innoviva's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Innoviva analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Innoviva Better

Innoviva Inc is a company with a portfolio of royalties healthcare assets. It has three primary sets of assets: a royalty portfolio, operating assets in critical care and infectious disease, and other strategic healthcare assets. Its product offering includes Relvar/Breo/Ellipta, Anoro, Ellipta, Trelegy, Ellipta and others.

Key Indicators: Innoviva's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Innoviva displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Innoviva's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 63.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Innoviva's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.35% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Innoviva adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.