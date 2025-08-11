Analyst Expectations For SoundHound AI's Future

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on SoundHound AI SOUN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SoundHound AI and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has increased by 16.67% from the previous average price target of $12.00.

A clear picture of SoundHound AI's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Mattson Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Buy $16.00 $9.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $12.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SoundHound AI's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SoundHound AI's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SoundHound AI's Background

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

SoundHound AI: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SoundHound AI showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 151.24% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 443.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundHound AI's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 44.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoundHound AI's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SoundHound AI adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

