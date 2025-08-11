The Analyst Verdict: Pacific Biosciences In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Pacific Biosciences PACB underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $1.51, a high estimate of $1.80, and a low estimate of $1.25. A 14.2% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $1.76.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pacific Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $1.50 $1.25 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $1.50 $2.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $1.25 $2.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $1.80 $1.80

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pacific Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pacific Biosciences Better

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and ultimately, resolve genetically complex problems. It operates in, one reportable segment: the development, manufacturing, and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from Americas, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe Middle East, and Africa.

Pacific Biosciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pacific Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.27%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pacific Biosciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1146.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacific Biosciences's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -142.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacific Biosciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -40.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pacific Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

