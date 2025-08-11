Bumble Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Bumble BMBL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.55, a high estimate of $7.50, and a low estimate of $5.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $5.36, the current average has increased by 22.2%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bumble. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $7.00 $5.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $6.00 $5.50 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $7.50 $7.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $7.50 $6.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Underperform $5.50 $5.25 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Neutral $7.00 $4.80 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $7.00 $5.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $7.00 $5.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $5.00 $5.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bumble. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bumble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Bumble's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Bumble

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The platform enables people to connect and build healthy and equitable relationships on their own terms. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect. The company Operates in USA and also Internationally such as United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and others with maximum of revenue from Other Countries.

Financial Insights: Bumble

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Bumble faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.59% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bumble's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -102.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -36.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, Bumble faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

