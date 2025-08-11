Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Varonis Systems

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Varonis Systems VRNS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 8 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.87, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.28% from the previous average price target of $55.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Varonis Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $51.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $58.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $63.00 $58.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $50.00 $47.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $55.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $55.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $54.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Varonis Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

A Deep Dive into Varonis Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Varonis Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, Varonis Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

