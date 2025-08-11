Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Tapestry

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Tapestry TPR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tapestry, revealing an average target of $111.6, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average has increased by 24.41% from the previous average price target of $89.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Tapestry among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $125.00 $92.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $112.00 $73.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $90.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Hold $115.00 $95.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $104.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $115.00 $85.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $98.00 Christine Dooley Argus Research Raises Buy $92.00 $78.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tapestry. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Tapestry's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tapestry's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tapestry's Background

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounts for about 80% of its sales and more than 90% of its operating profit. Coach products are sold through 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade, which generated 54% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2024. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Meanwhile, Tapestry's smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, is set to be sold to Caleres in the summer of 2025.

Key Indicators: Tapestry's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Tapestry displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tapestry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

