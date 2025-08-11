Expert Outlook: Pure Storage Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Pure Storage PSTG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $67.78, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.13% from the previous average price target of $62.11.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pure Storage by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $53.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $61.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $40.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pure Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pure Storage Better

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Pure Storage: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Pure Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.26% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

