What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ardent Health

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Ardent Health ARDT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ardent Health, presenting an average target of $18.32, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $14.60. This current average has decreased by 7.94% from the previous average price target of $19.90.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Ardent Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $20.00 $24.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $14.60 $15.50 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ardent Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ardent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ardent Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ardent Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Inc is a provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. With a focus on people and investments in services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare easier to access.

Ardent Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ardent Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ardent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardent Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ardent Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ardent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

