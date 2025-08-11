Assessing Expedia Group: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Expedia Group EXPE were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 12 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 8 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Expedia Group, revealing an average target of $204.56, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. Marking an increase of 14.96%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $177.94.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Expedia Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $200.00 $175.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $218.00 $174.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $200.00 $180.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $220.00 $175.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $209.00 $182.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $211.00 $178.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $265.00 $215.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $197.00 $190.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $222.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $190.00 $135.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $211.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $182.00 $166.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $150.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $178.00 $149.00 Greg Miller Truist Securities Lowers Hold $168.00 $175.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $170.00 $170.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Expedia Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Expedia Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Financial Milestones: Expedia Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expedia Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Expedia Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

