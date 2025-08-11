Expert Outlook: Progressive Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Progressive PGR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $291.4, a high estimate of $336.00, and a low estimate of $268.00. A decline of 3.17% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Progressive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $287.00 $309.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $268.00 $280.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $280.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $281.00 $288.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $268.00 $290.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $275.00 - Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $336.00 $337.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $280.00 $290.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $290.00 $288.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $280.00 $291.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $287.00 $297.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $290.00 $330.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $333.00 $328.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $291.00 $285.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Progressive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Progressive's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Progressive's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Progressive displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

