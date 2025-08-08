The Analyst Verdict: Kenvue In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Kenvue KVUE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.62, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.23%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Kenvue by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $29.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $22.00 $24.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.50 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $23.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $27.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kenvue. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Kenvue's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kenvue: A Closer Look

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating over $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio has some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kenvue

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kenvue's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.93%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

