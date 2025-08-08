A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Zimmer Biomet Holdings Through 5 Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $104.2, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.57%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $112.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Sell $96.00 $91.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $113.00 $104.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $96.00 $102.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $101.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Zimmer Biomet Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Background

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly two thirds of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints; another fourth comes from extremities, trauma, sports medicine, and related surgical products. The firm spun out its dental and spine businesses in 2022.

Key Indicators: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Zimmer Biomet Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

