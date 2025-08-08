Deep Dive Into Artivion Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Artivion AORT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Artivion, revealing an average target of $40.5, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Marking an increase of 20.29%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Artivion by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $42.00 $33.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $40.00 $36.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $45.00 $32.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $35.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Artivion. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Artivion's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Artivion's Background

Artivion Inc offers cardiac and vascular surgeons a suite of aortic-centric solutions. The company's products include Aortic Heart Valve, Mitral Heart Valve, Aortic Allograft, Pulmonary Human Heart Valve, Pulmonary Patch, and Surgical Adhesive among others. The company's has two reportable segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X products, and other product revenues. The Preservation Services segment includes services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. Company operates in North America, EMEA. LATAM, APAC. Maximum revenue is from North America.

Understanding the Numbers: Artivion's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Artivion showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.59% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Artivion's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Artivion's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artivion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Artivion's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.23. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

