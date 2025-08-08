Assessing Hyatt Hotels: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Hyatt Hotels H, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $150.83, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Marking an increase of 0.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $150.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hyatt Hotels among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $158.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $150.00 $148.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $165.00 - Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $148.00 $146.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $146.00 $142.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $140.00 $156.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hyatt Hotels's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Hyatt Hotels's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Hyatt Hotels Better

Hyatt is an operator of owned (3% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (97%) properties across about 30 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 63% Americas, 15% rest of world, and 22% Asia-Pacific.

Hyatt Hotels: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hyatt Hotels's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

