What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $352.67, a high estimate of $420.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.75% from the previous average price target of $292.06.

The standing of Royal Caribbean Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $353.00 $311.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $399.00 $390.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $367.00 $302.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $420.00 $400.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $385.00 $275.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $355.00 $230.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Announces Buy $405.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $337.00 $275.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $390.00 $318.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $358.00 $263.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $400.00 $310.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $315.00 $235.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Raises Outperform $360.00 $290.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $318.00 $268.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $310.00 $275.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $290.00 $250.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $311.00 $301.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $272.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Royal Caribbean Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Royal Caribbean Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

