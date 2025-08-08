Global Payments Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Global Payments GPN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $91.6, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This current average has increased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $84.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Global Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $90.00 $85.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $93.00 $85.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $93.00 $86.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $114.00 $86.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $83.00 $79.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $85.00 $81.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $79.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Global Payments's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Global Payments's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Global Payments Better

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Global Payments's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

