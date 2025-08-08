10 Analysts Assess HF Sinclair: What You Need To Know

HF Sinclair DINO underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.8, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Marking an increase of 13.27%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $42.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of HF Sinclair among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $52.00 $50.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $51.00 $48.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $51.00 $53.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $50.00 $44.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $43.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $61.00 $49.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $32.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $34.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $47.00 $40.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HF Sinclair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of HF Sinclair's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HF Sinclair analyst ratings.

Delving into HF Sinclair's Background

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

HF Sinclair: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: HF Sinclair's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: HF Sinclair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.