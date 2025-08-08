Expert Outlook: Nexstar Media Gr Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Nexstar Media Gr NXST, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nexstar Media Gr, presenting an average target of $218.75, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.93% increase from the previous average price target of $206.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nexstar Media Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $206.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nexstar Media Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nexstar Media Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nexstar Media Gr compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nexstar Media Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nexstar Media Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Nexstar Media Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nexstar Media Gr analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Nexstar Media Gr

Nexstar is the largest television station owner-operator in the United States with over 200 stations in 116 markets, reaching 220 million people. Of its 200 stations, 155 are affiliated with the four national broadcast networks: CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC. The 2019 merger with Tribune made Nexstar the top broadcast affiliate for both Fox and CBS as well as the number two partner for NBC and number three for ABC. The firm maintains stations in 13 of the top 20 television markets and reaches 68% of US TV households. Nexstar also owns NewsNation (formerly WGN), a cable news network, 75% of the fifth national broadcaster, the CW, and a 31% stake in Food Network and Cooking Channel.

Nexstar Media Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Nexstar Media Gr faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.89% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Nexstar Media Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nexstar Media Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nexstar Media Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nexstar Media Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.