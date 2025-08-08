What Analysts Are Saying About Rapid7 Stock

Rapid7 RPD underwent analysis by 18 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 14 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 9 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.44, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has decreased by 14.95% from the previous average price target of $33.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Rapid7 by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $39.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $27.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $30.00 $40.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $22.00 $29.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $25.00 $27.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $23.00 $28.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $27.00 $30.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $39.00 $43.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $29.00 $38.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Anne Meisner Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $30.00 $40.00 Erin Wilson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $29.00 $38.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $30.00 $35.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $26.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Underperform $21.00 $29.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rapid7. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rapid7 compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rapid7's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Rapid7: A Closer Look

Founded in 2000, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions. It has, however, expanded its portfolio to provide extended detection and response; security information and event management; cloud security, threat intelligence, and application security; and security orchestration, automation, and response. The Boston-based company went public in 2015.

Rapid7: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rapid7's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rapid7's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Rapid7's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 19.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

