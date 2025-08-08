Expert Outlook: Eli Lilly Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Eli Lilly LLY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $977.0, a high estimate of $1135.00, and a low estimate of $895.00. Highlighting a 3.63% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $1013.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eli Lilly is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Buy $895.00 $1050.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $942.00 $936.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1135.00 $1133.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Maintains Buy $936.00 $936.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eli Lilly's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Eli Lilly's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Eli Lilly Better

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Financial Milestones: Eli Lilly's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Eli Lilly's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 45.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.44. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

