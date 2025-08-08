Where StepStone Group Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on StepStone Group STEP in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $66.0, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.11% increase from the previous average price target of $59.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of StepStone Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $81.00 $74.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $61.00 $56.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $63.00 $57.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for StepStone Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of StepStone Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering StepStone Group: A Closer Look

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

StepStone Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining StepStone Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.86% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: StepStone Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

