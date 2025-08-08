5 Analysts Have This To Say About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ELAN has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.6, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.67% from the previous average price target of $16.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Elanco Animal Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Alfonso UBS Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Andrea Alfonso UBS Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $18.00 - Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Elanco Animal Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Elanco Animal Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Elanco Animal Health Better

Elanco Animal Health is an animal health company that is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing pharma products for companion and food animals. It spun off from Eli Lilly in 2018 and acquired Janssen Animal Health in 2011, Novartis Animal Health in 2014, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica in 2017, and Bayer Animal Health in 2020. The company's operations are conducted globally, and it sells its products in over 90 countries. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.

A Deep Dive into Elanco Animal Health's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Elanco Animal Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elanco Animal Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elanco Animal Health's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Elanco Animal Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

