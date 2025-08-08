Take-Two Interactive Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive TTWO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $263.5, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. Marking an increase of 9.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $240.92.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Take-Two Interactive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $260.00 $250.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $275.00 $269.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $285.00 $260.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $265.00 - Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $265.00 $210.00 Christopher Schoell UBS Raises Buy $275.00 $230.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $230.00 $210.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $269.00 $253.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $250.00 $225.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Take-Two Interactive's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Take-Two Interactive's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Take-Two Interactive's Background

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Key Indicators: Take-Two Interactive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Take-Two Interactive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.08% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -235.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -95.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -34.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Take-Two Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

