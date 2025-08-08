Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Root Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Root ROOT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $132.0, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $118.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $120.25, the current average has increased by 9.77%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Root among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $165.00 $170.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $118.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $118.00 $142.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Hold $125.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Root. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Root compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Root compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Root's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Root's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Root Better

Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. It generates revenue from the sales of auto insurance policies within the United States.

Root: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Root showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Root's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Root's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Root's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

