Demystifying Betterware de Mexico SAPI: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Betterware de Mexico SAPI, presenting an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $22.50, and a low estimate of $22.50. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Betterware de Mexico SAPI among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Betterware de Mexico SAPI's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Betterware de Mexico SAPI

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided in seven categories of the home organization: Kitchen and food preservation, Home solutions, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry & Cleaning, Tech & mobility and wellness. The JAFRA's segment is divided into four categories beauty and personal care: fragrance, color (cosmetics), skin care and toiletries. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Financial Insights: Betterware de Mexico SAPI

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Betterware de Mexico SAPI showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

