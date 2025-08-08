20 Analysts Assess Trade Desk: What You Need To Know

Trade Desk TTD has been analyzed by 20 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Trade Desk, revealing an average target of $88.25, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.55% from the previous average price target of $86.90.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Trade Desk is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $98.00 $115.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $64.00 $65.00 Jessica Reif Ehrlich B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $55.00 $130.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $97.00 $79.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $85.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $80.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $95.00 $87.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $86.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $95.00 $80.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $105.00 $80.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $82.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $74.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Trade Desk's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trade Desk's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Trade Desk

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trade Desk's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.4% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Trade Desk adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

