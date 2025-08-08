Fortinet Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (20 Ratings)

Fortinet FTNT has been analyzed by 20 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 14 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 13 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.4, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 14.76% decrease from the previous average price target of $110.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Fortinet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $78.00 $105.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $87.00 $105.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $85.00 $115.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $95.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $110.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $95.00 $110.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $125.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $110.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Underperform $75.00 $87.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $100.00 $120.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $110.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $85.00 $125.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $90.00 $135.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $110.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $95.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $103.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortinet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortinet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fortinet's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Fortinet's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fortinet analyst ratings.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Fortinet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Fortinet's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fortinet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortinet's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortinet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.