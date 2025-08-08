Expert Outlook: Doximity Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Doximity DOCS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $63.27, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.31%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Doximity by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $75.00 $67.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $55.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $61.00 $52.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $50.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $62.00 $55.00 David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $63.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $80.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Outperform $65.00 $87.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $58.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $83.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $50.00 $71.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $67.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Doximity's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Doximity's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Doximity analyst ratings.

Discovering Doximity: A Closer Look

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.

Breaking Down Doximity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Doximity showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.14% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 45.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Doximity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.