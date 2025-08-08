Vtex Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Vtex VTEX in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vtex, revealing an average target of $8.16, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A decline of 2.04% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Vtex's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Herman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.50 Leandro Bastos Citigroup Announces Buy $10.00 - Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Noah Herman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $7.50 $6.50 Antonio Pedro Cardoso Jefferies Announces Hold $7.30 -

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vtex's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vtex

Vtex provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce plan, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It generates maximum revenues from Brazil followed by Latin America and the rest of the world.

Financial Insights: Vtex

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Vtex's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Vtex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vtex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vtex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

