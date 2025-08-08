9 Analysts Assess Super Group (SGHC): What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Super Group (SGHC) SGHC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $14.11, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a 13.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $12.38.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Super Group (SGHC). The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $15.00 - Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $14.00 $11.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Super Group (SGHC)'s market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Super Group (SGHC) Ltd is a holding company that operates online sports betting and gaming businesses. The company's reportable segments are Betway, Spin, and Other. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Betway segment, which is a single-brand online sports betting and casino offering with licenses to operate throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Spin is the company's multi-brand online casino offering, having a diverse portfolio of casino brands such as Jackpot City, Spin Casino, Dream Bingo, Mirror Bingo, etc., designed to be culturally relevant globally while aiming to offer a wide range of casino products. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from Africa and Middle East, followed by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South/Latin America.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Super Group (SGHC)'s financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.49% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Super Group (SGHC)'s net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Group (SGHC)'s financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Super Group (SGHC) adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

