What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NewAmsterdam Pharma Co

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NAMS has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated NewAmsterdam Pharma Co and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $38.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.54% lower than the prior average price target of $39.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $39.00 $38.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $27.00 - Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $42.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 James Condulis Stifel Announces Buy $44.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NewAmsterdam Pharma Co analyst ratings.

Discovering NewAmsterdam Pharma Co: A Closer Look

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 112.56% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1327.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, NewAmsterdam Pharma Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

