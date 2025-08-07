What Analysts Are Saying About Dow Stock

Dow DOW underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 8 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.08, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average represents a 15.61% decrease from the previous average price target of $32.09.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dow. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $28.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $30.00 $31.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $26.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $35.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $26.00 $30.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $35.00 Eric Boyes Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $32.00 $56.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $28.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $22.00 $29.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Announces Hold $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dow's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Dow: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Dow faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.43% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -8.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, Dow adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

