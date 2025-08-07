The Analyst Verdict: Hamilton Insurance Group In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Hamilton Insurance Group HG underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.67, along with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 5.2% from the previous average price target of $22.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Hamilton Insurance Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew J. Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $29.00 $27.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $24.00 $25.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $21.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hamilton Insurance Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hamilton Insurance Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Hamilton Insurance Group Better

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates globally, with underwriting operations in London, Dublin, Bermuda, and the United States. It operates three principal underwriting platforms (Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re) that are categorized into two reporting business segments: International and Bermuda.

Hamilton Insurance Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Insurance Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Insurance Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Insurance Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

