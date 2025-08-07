Where Corteva Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Corteva CTVA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Corteva, presenting an average target of $83.73, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.37% increase from the previous average price target of $75.18.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Corteva by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $90.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $87.00 $75.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $84.00 $72.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $74.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $76.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $74.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $79.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $92.00 $80.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $64.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $79.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Corteva. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Corteva's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Corteva: A Closer Look

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Corteva: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Corteva's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corteva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

