Expert Outlook: Extreme Networks Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Extreme Networks EXTR in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 18.28%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.60.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Extreme Networks is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $15.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Extreme Networks. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Extreme Networks compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Extreme Networks's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Extreme Networks's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Inc provides cloud networking solutions and industry services and support. Extreme designs, develops, and manufactures wired, wireless, and software-defined wide area-network (SD- WAN) infrastructure equipment, software and cloud-based network management solutions. The company's cloud solution is a single platform that offers unified network management of wireless access points, switches, and SD-WAN. The company operates in a single segment which develops and markets network infrastructure equipment. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Financial Insights: Extreme Networks

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Extreme Networks's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extreme Networks's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extreme Networks's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Extreme Networks's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.17. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

