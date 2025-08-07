Carlyle Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Carlyle Group CG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.33, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.23% from the previous average price target of $51.44.

The standing of Carlyle Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $74.00 $66.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $70.00 $58.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $66.00 $64.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $49.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $49.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $58.00 $45.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $44.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $45.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $45.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carlyle Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carlyle Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Carlyle Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $453 billion in total AUM, including $314 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of March 2025. The company has three core business segments: global private equity, which includes its private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources offerings (with $164 billion in total AUM and $99 billion in fee-earning AUM), global credit ($199 billion/$161 billion), and investment/fund solutions, known as Carlyle AlphInvest ($89 billion/$54 billion). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 3,100 active carry fund investors from 87 countries.

Financial Milestones: Carlyle Group's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Carlyle Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Carlyle Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlyle Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, Carlyle Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

