Assessing MYR Group: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for MYR Group MYRG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MYR Group, revealing an average target of $191.0, a high estimate of $211.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.37% increase from the previous average price target of $167.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MYR Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $205.00 $168.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $211.00 $205.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $172.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $204.00 $174.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $168.00 $145.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $153.00 $138.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MYR Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MYR Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MYR Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MYR Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.

MYR Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MYR Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MYR Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MYR Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MYR Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MYR Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

