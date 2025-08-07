Analyst Expectations For Lineage's Future

Lineage LINE underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $54.6, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average represents a 14.69% decrease from the previous average price target of $64.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lineage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $49.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $59.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Maintains Sector Weight $84.00 $84.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $75.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $50.00 $55.00 Craig Mailman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $49.00 $64.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $64.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $50.00 $56.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $63.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lineage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lineage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Lineage's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lineage

Lineage Inc is a temperature-controlled warehouse real estate investment trust. It operates an interconnected global temperature-controlled warehouse network, comprising approximately millions of square feet across several warehouses predominantly located in densely populated critical-distribution markets across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's reportable segments are Global Warehousing, which utilizes the company's industrial real estate properties to provide temperature-controlled warehousing services to its customers, and Global Integrated Solutions, which complements Global Warehousing with specialized cold-chain services. Maximum revenue is generated from the Global Warehousing segment. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lineage

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Lineage's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.71%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Lineage's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Lineage adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

