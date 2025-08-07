Assessing Dave: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Dave DAVE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dave and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $273.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $320.00 and a low estimate of $229.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $243.25, the current average has increased by 12.6%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Dave among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $280.00 $260.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $290.00 $290.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $277.00 $239.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $260.00 $200.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $320.00 $229.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Announces Outperform $250.00 - Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $239.00 $206.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $229.00 $202.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dave. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dave's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Dave's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dave: A Closer Look

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Dave's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dave's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 46.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Dave adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

