Where DoorDash Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 33 analysts have shared their insights on DoorDash DASH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 13 10 0 0 Last 30D 4 6 4 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DoorDash, presenting an average target of $273.82, a high estimate of $335.00, and a low estimate of $198.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.05% increase from the previous average price target of $233.94.

The standing of DoorDash among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $300.00 $230.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $239.00 $214.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $280.00 $260.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $239.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $230.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $326.00 $272.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $325.00 $295.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $290.00 $210.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $310.00 $280.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $335.00 $250.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $325.00 $275.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $288.00 $238.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $315.00 $260.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $260.00 $196.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $214.00 $198.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $272.00 $230.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $275.00 $220.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $275.00 $260.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $265.00 $210.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $235.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $250.00 $235.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Neutral $225.00 $191.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $295.00 $235.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $239.00 $198.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $265.00 $225.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $280.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $260.00 $210.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $260.00 $215.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $230.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Hold $198.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DoorDash's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DoorDash

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

