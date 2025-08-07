What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Protagonist Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $75.25, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.56% lower than the prior average price target of $75.67.

The perception of Protagonist Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $69.00 $67.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $72.00 - Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Protagonist Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Protagonist Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Protagonist Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Protagonist Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company having a proprietary technology platform that enables the discovery and development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates to address medical needs. Its pipeline products include Rusfertide (PTG-300) and JNJ-2113.

A Deep Dive into Protagonist Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Protagonist Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -88.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Protagonist Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -41.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Protagonist Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Protagonist Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Protagonist Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

