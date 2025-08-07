Airbnb Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Airbnb ABNB underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 5 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Airbnb, revealing an average target of $118.44, a high estimate of $156.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a 2.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $115.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Airbnb by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $105.00 $104.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $130.00 $135.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $124.00 $121.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $156.00 $137.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $130.00 $125.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $104.00 $103.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $111.00 $104.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Sell $106.00 $112.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Airbnb's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Airbnb's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Airbnb's Background

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Financial Insights: Airbnb

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.78%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Airbnb's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

