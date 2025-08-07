Analyst Expectations For AnaptysBio's Future

Ratings for AnaptysBio ANAB were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AnaptysBio, presenting an average target of $63.25, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 60.13% increase from the previous average price target of $39.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AnaptysBio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Martin Fan Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $42.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $38.00 $22.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AnaptysBio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AnaptysBio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AnaptysBio Better

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Understanding the Numbers: AnaptysBio's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AnaptysBio's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 286.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AnaptysBio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -141.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -74.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AnaptysBio's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

