Expert Outlook: DraftKings Through The Eyes Of 19 Analysts

Ratings for DraftKings DKNG were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $53.63, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.56% increase from the previous average price target of $53.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DraftKings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $52.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $48.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $51.00 $53.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $52.00 $51.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $60.00 Steven Sheeckutz Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $55.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $50.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $54.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $51.00 $53.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $57.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $42.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $59.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $60.00 $61.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DraftKings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DraftKings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering DraftKings: A Closer Look

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

DraftKings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, DraftKings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.9% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DraftKings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.2.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

